Violet Goss

Violet V. Goss age 91 of Westfield, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in Westfield, WI.
She was born on February 5, 1929 in Frankfort Township, Pepin County, Wisconsin to Albert and Olga Wibel. Violet married Bud Goss on November 20, 1948. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2015.
Violet enjoyed being outside in nature, taking in the beauty of her surroundings. Especially her flower garden. Her favorite color was purple. Reading stories to her kids when they were young, birdwatching, collecting antiques and bottles were just some of the things she enjoyed. She was a very faithful, Godly woman that loved her family dearly. Violet was a very hard working, tender hearted, sweet and caring person. Violet was top of her class in shorthand and took pleasure in helping the kids with their homework. She was an excellent baker, especially when it came to baking dad's favorite pie.
When Violet and Bud were dating, she found a 4-leaf clover and put it in her bible. Years later it could still be found in her bible.
She is survived by her children: Gary (Pam) Goss, Timothy (Janet) Goss, Linda (Kurt) Clausen and Tamara (Lloyd) Condon; grandchildren: Mark (Maren) Goss, Staci (Dan) Thompson, Matthew Goss, Cory (Amy) Goss, Kristina (Chris) Dodd, Rebecca (David) Denton, Timothy (Megan) Goss, Sara (Dennis) Hartman, Travis (Michelle) Clausen, Jessica Condon and Joshua Condon; step-grandchildren: Jesse Smoczyk, Allisha (Nick) Blanchette and Cecil Vance; great-grandchildren: Mason Goss, Max Goss, Luke Thompson, Lance Thompson, Nicholas Goss, Hailey Denton, Logan Denton, Annabelle Goss, Penelope Goss, Breanna Hartman, Kearra Hartman, Arianna Hartman, Emily Clausen and Ava Clausen; step great-grandchildren: Trey Smoczyk, Talin Smoczyk, Jenina Smoczyk, Kendra Smoczyk, Brendan Blanchette and Jacob Blanchette.
Preceding her in death are her husband Bud; brothers: Kenneth, Roger, Clifford and Richard; sisters: Arlene and Hazel; and half-brothers Larry and Ron Wibel
Graveside services were held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Rest Haven Cemetery in Washington Township.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com
