Violet Kastel

Violet M. Kastel, age 99, of Eau Claire, died on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Lake Hallie Memory Care in Lake Hallie, WI.
Violet was born August 27, 1921 to the late John and Claudia (Hays) Wampole in Pleasant Valley Township, WI. On April 4, 1942, she married the love of her life, Lawrence P. Kastel, in Jackson, MS where Lawrence was stationed while in the service. Violet enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and making quilts. She wrote many poems through her years and played the harmonica, even while at Lake Hallie Memory Care until very recently.
She is survived by her children, Elaine (Al) Twerberg of Chippewa Falls, Eileen (Tom) Clements of Smithfield, UT, Larry (Becky) Kastel of Anoka, MN, and Duane (Vicki) Kastel of Eau Claire; 15 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren; and many other relatives.
Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; 1 grandchild; 1 great grandchild; two sisters and seven brothers.
Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington, WI. Evergreen Funeral Home in Eau Claire is serving the family.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Lake Hallie Memory Care and St. Joseph's Hospice for the wonderful compassionate and tender care they gave our mother.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials be given in memory of Violet to either the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/
or the charity/organization of your choosing.
. But please also send a card, note or letter including a favorite memory or story of Violet. You may forward it to the funeral home if you do not know the family address (Evergreen Funeral Home, 4611 Commerce Valley Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701).