|
|
Violet Vi M. Prissel of Eau Claire passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Dove Healthcare West.
Vi was the oldest of two children born to Viola (Trainor) and Ernest Matti in Sun Prairie, WI. She graduated from Humbird High School and Chippewa Valley Technical College with a secretarial degree and married Richard A. Prissel, Sr. on June 9, 1951, in Eau Claire. For 26 years she worked at the University of Eau Claire, where she retired.
She will be lovingly remembered by family and friends for her great sense of humor, deep faith in the Lord and other interests including bridge, gardening, birdwatching, traveling and spending time at the family place up North.
Vi is survived by her son, Mark (Pamela) Prissel of Eau Claire; her daughter-in-law, Darlene Prissel; her five grandchildren Jesse (Stacy) Prissel, Jammi Prissel, Matt (Melina) Prissel, Kelly (Shyam) Kotak and Kristin (Chase) Rohrman; her 15 great-grandchildren Mya, Larz, and Payton Prissel; Rohan, Stefan, Ari, and Isabelle Kotak; Sophia, Chloe, Carter and Scarlett Rohrman and Alexis and Cassandra Rognholt; her 2 great-great-grandchildren Avianna and Adalynn Wibel; her sister, Helen Corbett of Chippewa Falls; brother-in-law, Steve Deinhammer; sisters-in-law, Ione and Evie Prissel; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Richard Sr. Prissel and William Stringer; son, Richard Jr. Prissel; parents, Ernest and Viola Matti; parents-in-law, Edward and Anna Prissel; sister-in-law, Teresa Deinhammer; and brothers-in-law, Ray, Clarence, and Edward Prissel, Jr.
Vi's family is very appreciative of the care she received at both Dove South and Dove West Healthcare Centers.
In lieu of memorials, feel free to make gifts in Vi's memory to Dove Healthcare Community Foundation, 1405 Truax Blvd., Eau Claire, WI 54703, St Judes or Catholic Charities.
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, December 20, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Avenue, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Father Francis Thadathil officiating. Visitation will take place at the church Friday morning from 10:00 am until the time of service. Lunch will be served after the service. A private family inurnment will follow lunch in the Resurrection Chapel Mausoleum in Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is serving her family.
To express condolences online, please visit obituaries at www.lenmarkfh.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019