Violet (Vi/Toots) Steinke passed away on Saturday, November 9 at her home in Fall Creek after a long battle with dementia. She was born March 26, 1929 in Eau Claire to Elfrieda (Redman) Albert Pehlke. She was raised by her mother and lived on Vine Street in Eau Claire. She graduated from Eau Claire Central High School and worked at American National Bank and Uniroyal after high school.
She was baptized and confirmed at St. Johns Lutheran Church where she married David Steinke on Dec. 31, 1951. She farmed with him on the family farm located in the hills southwest of Fall Creek from 1951 to 1978 when they moved to Fall Creek.
Vi became the perfect farm wife making meals for large threshing crews. She milked cows, tended a large garden, canned fruits and vegetables, baked and raised 4 children to be good people. She found time to attend all their sporting events, music events and 4-H activities. She continued to attend events for her grandchildren as well.
When they moved to town, she continued to garden and can, teaching her grandchildren those lessons. She would be joined for lunch daily by her grandson, Ashly Steinke. She was the perfect grandma to all her grandchildren who frequently stayed at her house to be with her. When she moved to Fall Creek she became involved in St. James Trinity Lutheran church activities and groups including Women of the ELCA, visitation, Bible studies, Senior Fellowship Group, Altar Guild, and served on the kitchen committee.
She is survived by four children: Nancy Flanagan (Bill); Wayne (Sharrie); Jim (Deb); Kris Ripplinger (Roger). She is additionally survived by 10 grandchildren: Lisa Geissler (Chris); Kelly Gerber (Ted); Billie Jo Flanagan; Ashly Steinke (Stacey); Heather Steinke; Nick Steinke (Bri); Kelsey Steinke; David, Travis and Ryan Ripplinger. She is also survived by 14 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and sister-in-law Joan Steinke Stensen.
She was preceded in death by her husband David, her mother Elfreida Pehlke, sisters Irene Talmadge and Alvina Bunce, brother Willard Pehlke, brothers- in -law Dick Talmadge and LaMoine Bunce.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 13 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel in Altoona and one hour prior to the service at the church. Services will be held Thursday, November 14 at 11 a.m. at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek.
Memorials to St. James Trinity Lutheran Church in Fall Creek are preferred.
Special thanks to St. Joseph's Hospice team - specifically Aaron and Roxanne, Beth, Karen, and Kim. Also, very special thanks to Sandy West, caregiver for her compassionate and loving care of our Mom, Violet. Nancy, Wayne, and Jim would also like to add their appreciation to their sister Kris for the constant care she provided so Mom could stay in her home.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019