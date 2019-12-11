|
Violet Janette (Kohls) Twerberg, 90, of Chippewa Falls, died Monday, December 9, 2019 at Hallie Memory Care while under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.
She was born April 9, 1929 in Cadott to Milada (Stipek) and William Kohls.
On April 15, 1950, Violet married Roland Twerberg. He preceded her in death on December 25, 1983.
Violet and Roland raised their family in Chippewa Falls. Throughout her life, Violet worked at Schultz Brothers, Silver Grill, FabriTec and Mason Shoe. Violet enjoyed sewing, gardening, and baking. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church for over 65 years and enjoyed teaching Kindergarten Sunday School.
She is survived by her three children, Warren (Linda) of McCordsville, Indiana, Mary (Craig) Riley and Doug (Kathy Schmiedeskamp), all of Lake Hallie; four grandchildren, Lara (Michael) Wutzke, Jason (Amanda) Twerberg, Matt (Hannah) Riley, and Brian (Jamie) Riley; and eight great-grandchildren, Jacob, Eliyah and Ethan Wutzke, Max and Samantha Kern, Malachi, Noah and Ruby Riley; and a sister, Emma (Kohls) Humphrey of Kent, Washington.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; brother, George Kohls; and a sister, Florence Kohls, in infancy.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, December 13 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Dr. Daniel Wonderly of Faith Lutheran Church officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the funeral chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to Faith Lutheran Church's Sunday School Program.
The family would like to thank Josh from Mayo Clinic Health System's Hospice and the caring staff at Chippewa Manor and at Lake Hallie Memory Care.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019