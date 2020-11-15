Violette Alice Janisewski, age 93 of Oconomowoc, formerly of Stanley, passed away on Saturday November 7, 2020 at Wilkinson Woods Senior Community in Oconomowoc, WI under the care of Vitas Hospice.
Vi was born August 27, 1927 at Cook County Hospital in Chicago, IL to the late Charles and Susan (Spaeth) Cooney. Her family moved to Edson, WI when she was an infant and later settled in Stanley, WI. Vi graduated from Stanley High School in 1944 at the age of 16.
After graduation Vi trained to be a beautician, a career she truly loved and worked at for over 30 years. In addition to working as a beautician, she owned 2 beauty salons in Stanley-Vi's Beauty Salon and Beauty Land.
On August 30, 1947, Vi was united in marriage to Lester Janisewski at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Stanley. Vi and Les were long term residents of Stanley where they raised their family. In 1986 they moved to Eau Claire to become managers of Half Moon Lake Apartments for 22 years before retiring in 2008. Les and Vi celebrated 62 years of marriage before Les passed away in September 2009. In January 2010 Vi relocated to Oconomowoc to be near daughter Lisa. She first lived at Wilkinson Manor-senior apartments prior to moving to Wilkinson Woods-assisted living in December 2016.
In her earlier years Vi enjoyed sewing, knitting, embroidery and card playing. She belonged to a card club and Catholic Womens Club. In later years, Vi was an avid sports fan watching the Packer, Brewer and Badger games. She also spent her days watching TV-especially news and reading. She waited every week for the Stanley Republican newspaper to arrive and would read it many times over.
Vi is survived by her children, Larry(Karen) Janisewski of Cleveland TN, Dennis(Nancy) Janisewski of Eau Claire, WI and Lisa(Peter)Hurst of Ixonia, WI; grandchildren, Shannon Janisewski of Eau Claire, Joel(Jean) Janisewski of Landsville, PA, Jason Janisewski of East Troy, Ashley(Danny) Vongnarath of Brookfield and Sarah(Shane) Paulson of West Lafayette, IN; great- grandchildren, Shae Janisewski of Eau Claire, Miriam and Ruth Janisewski of Landisville, PA and Ellisyn Vongnarath of Brookfield; brothers, Charles Jervis(Pat Griswold) Cooney of Franklin and Merton(Betty) Cooney of Appleton.
She is preceded in death by her husband Lester(2009); parents Charles and Susan Cooney; sisters RoseAnne Michalewicz and Charlene Olson.
A memorial service will be held in Stanley at a later date due to Covid. Plombon Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Memorials appreciated to be sent to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
and the Stanley Area Historical Society.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the incredible staff at Wilkinson Woods for all the care and support provided. You have gone over and above for your residents and families these last 8 months due to Covid. Thanks also to Vitas Hospice for the care and support provided this past week. Your presence made a huge difference. Also thank you to Dr. William Cooper for the great medical care and support given to Mom over the past almost 11 years.