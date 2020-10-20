Virgil Hammerstad

Virgil Guy HammerstadOctober 9th, 1944 - October 14th, 2020Virgil "Skootch" G. Hammerstad, age 76, of Hudson Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly October 14, 2020. Virgil was born October 9, 1944 in Eau Claire, WI and raised in Strum, WI. After graduating from from Eleva-Strum Central High School in 1962, he married his wife, Constance, in 1966. They moved to New Richmond, WI and he began his education in Computer Science. Connie and Virgil had two beautiful daughters Carrie and Jodi.In 1969 Virgil joined Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and was promoted steadily until he reached the title of Group Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. When he retired from Blue Cross he started his own consulting business - Creative Benefit Consultants. He worked with the Minnesota Service Cooperatives and served as a consultant for their City, County, and School Pools. Through his creativity and innovation, he was successful at significantly growing their business over his 25 year tenure. He was a brilliant and skilled negotiator, yet humble and personable in his work relationships.Virgil will be missed deeply by his wife, Connie; children, Carrie Hogan (Steve Peterson) and Jodi Johnson; grandchildren Jessica (Todd) Cole, Reid (Tisa) Hogan, Ross Hogan (Madison Raley), Benjamin Johnson, Ellie Johnson, and Addison Johnson; great grandchildren Neri Cole and Levi Cole; siblings, Jane (Gerald) Bergerson, Michael (Judy) Hammerstad, and Tammie Hammerstad; brother in law Wallace Back; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Bernice Hammerstad; and sister, Judy Back.A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 23, and 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24th followed by a Memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at O'Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 S. 11th St., Hudson, WI.Services entrusted to the O'Connell Family Funeral Homes of Hudson, WI, (715) 386-3725.