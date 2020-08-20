Virginia Capion

Virginia M. Capion, age 94 of Eau Claire, died Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Eau Claire.
Virginia was born in Durand, Wisconsin on May 9, 1926 to John and Fransis Girard. She was married to Carl Capion. Together they had one son Terry. She enjoyed cooking, baking, crafts and her stuffed animals. Especially her dogs.
She is survived by her daughter in law Nancy Capion of Des Moines, Iowa; other relatives and friends. She is preceded by her parents, husband and her son.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in the Arkansaw Memorial Cemetery in Arkansaw, WI.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokesprockandmundt.com
.