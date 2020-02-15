Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service - MENOMONIE
615 WILSON AVE
Menomonie, WI 54751
(715) 235-2154
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
12:00 PM
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service - MENOMONIE
615 WILSON AVE
Menomonie, WI 54751
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service - MENOMONIE
615 WILSON AVE
Menomonie, WI 54751
View Map

Virginia Levisee


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Levisee Obituary
Virginia J. Levisee, age 86 of Menomonie, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Virginia was born on December 19, 1933 to Arthur and Lillian (Krueger) Niemeyer in Hines, MN. She grew up in Black Duck, MN and graduated High School from there.
She was a great cook and no matter what there was for food, she always managed to put together a feast. Virginia enjoyed sewing, reading and tending to her garden.
Virginia is survived by her children Pamela (Jim) Ryan, Kevin (Becky) Peters, Keith Peters and Jeannette (Mark) Fenton; 13 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; a brother Jim (Shirley) Niemeyer and a sister Yvonne (Tom) Harder.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sons Freddy and Paul, brother Art and a sister Pauline.
Memorial Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Shawn Kauffeld officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -