Virginia J. Levisee, age 86 of Menomonie, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
Virginia was born on December 19, 1933 to Arthur and Lillian (Krueger) Niemeyer in Hines, MN. She grew up in Black Duck, MN and graduated High School from there.
She was a great cook and no matter what there was for food, she always managed to put together a feast. Virginia enjoyed sewing, reading and tending to her garden.
Virginia is survived by her children Pamela (Jim) Ryan, Kevin (Becky) Peters, Keith Peters and Jeannette (Mark) Fenton; 13 grandchildren; several great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren; a brother Jim (Shirley) Niemeyer and a sister Yvonne (Tom) Harder.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sons Freddy and Paul, brother Art and a sister Pauline.
Memorial Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Shawn Kauffeld officiating. There will be visitation one hour prior to the service.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020