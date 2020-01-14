|
Virginia A. MacMillan, 97, died January 9, 2020 at her daughter's home in Eau Claire. She was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Chicago. She married Hugh G. MacMillan in Savannah, Georgia on May 13, 1944.
They made their home in Chicago and Wauwatosa before retiring to Eau Claire. She and Hugh were avid golfers and enjoyed playing courses here and in Florida until his death in 2005. She was especially proud of her hole-in-one at Princeton Valley and saved her score card.
Before moving to her daughter's home, she was a resident of Oak Gardens Place in Altoona. She enjoyed several years with the friendly residents and especially the caring staff.
Virginia is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Laird and Renae MacMillan, and her daughter, Pamela Simon. She was a loving grandma to Jenna Hubbard (Dale), Joshua Simon, Julie Chapman (Scott), Jeremy Simon (Mellina), Jill Wells, and Jared Simon (Nicole). She was always eager for visits from her great-grandchildren Brittny, Lyssie, John, Mia, Ella, Derek, Brandon, Henry and Nora. And that she had great-great-grandchildren, Connor, Mason and Baby McCarthy, was her special joy. They all miss their "Mima". Virginia's life was well-lived and she was a woman well-loved.
Our family was supported by the wonderful staff at Mayo Home Health and Hospice. In lieu of flowers please support their wonderful work.
A private family memorial will be held. Our thanks to Hulke Family Funeral Home for their assistance with the arrangements.
