Virginia Turner
Virginia Lee Turner, 72, of Eau Claire, WI passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Spring Valley Health and Rehab in Spring Valley, WI.
She was born in Eau Claire, WI on September 11, 1947 to George and Betty (Acklay) Smith. Virginia graduated from Altoona High School. Growing up, she spent most of her time helping her mom groom and train dogs for show. She went to California in the 70's to train and show poodles. Virginia's favorite thing while growing up though, was spending summers with family at Lake Eau Claire.
When she was well, she enjoyed planting many flowers around her house in the spring, shopping with Ashley, going to watch Keith play baseball, and spending time with her granddaughters. Virginia also loved birds -- watching them, feeding them, learning about them.
Virginia was an avid Steelers and Cubs fan. In her spare time, she volunteered at Mayo Eau Claire and Sacred Heart for many years.
She is survived by her children, Keith Turner, Ashley Schuelke; grandchildren, Emma Schuelke and Lorelai Schuelke; half-sister, Nancy Gorell.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents George and Betty; half-sister Edith Athens.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Stokes, Prock and Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
