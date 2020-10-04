1/1
Wallace Johnson
Wallace Ronald Johnson, 84, of Eau Claire, passed away on September 29, 2020, at the Luther Hospital after short illness.
Wally was born on March 7, 1936, at the Luther Hospital, the son of Jasper Johnson and Evelyn (Peterson) Johnson. The years of his youth were spent on the Westside of Eau Claire attending local public schools. He graduated from high school in 1953. He then enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country, well. He was discharged in 1957.
Wally worked at the old Y. M. C. A. Next he went to the Wisconsin State University of Eau Claire, as assistant manager of the student book store on campus. He never married. Wally followed a path in life established by his parents. He was baptized as an infant in the Christian faith and attended Sunday school each week. He was confirmed in his faith when he was a teenager. Wally was a member of the Oxford Avenue First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. Wally was also a member of the Eau Claire Elks Lodge and enjoyed developing friendships there. He liked to follow the Milwaukee Brewers and the Green Bay Packers: they were his favorite teams.
His parents and one brother (Jerry) preceded him in death. Wally is survived by a brother (Eugene) who lives in Murrieta, California.
After cremation, his remains will be entered at the Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery in Spooner, Wisconsin.
Wally will be remembered by his relatives and friends as a quiet and respectful man who helped other people. May he Rest In Peace.
The above Obituary was written and composed by his loving brother. Eugene Douglas Johnson 30224 Carneros Circle Murrieta, California, 92563 (951) 691-8382
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services, Eau Claire is handling arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.lenmarkfh.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2020.
