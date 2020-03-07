|
|
Walter "Wally" L. Rahl, age 69, of Eau Claire died peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Wally was born on May 28, 1950 to the late Duane and Ione (Gardow) Rahl in Eau Claire WI. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School. In 1972, he graduated from UWEC, earning a Bachelor of Science degree with a double major in Business and English.
Wally managed the parts department at a local Chevrolet dealership until building his own shop. There he worked as a metal fabricator and continued his lifelong drag racing and classic car hobbies. He was known for his excellent craftsmanship, good-natured sense of humor, wit and words of wisdom, and loyal friendships. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Kathleen "Kitty"; aunts and uncles, Susie and George Debusman, Jenny and Keith Klopp, Pat Lange, Mona Rahl and Marty Rahl; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Colleen and Jim Christensen and Jim and Carolyn McCormick; and many cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.
Wally was preceded in death by his aunts and uncles, Bill and Sheila Rahl, Jo Ann and Wes Restad, Gene Rahl and Don Lange.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church with Reverend Jamie Brieske officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday at Evergreen Funeral Home (one block east of Hwy 93 off Golf Road) and also one hour prior to service at church. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire at a later date. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers of Azura Memory Care and the Mayo Home Health and Hospice program for their skilled and compassionate care. Donations in Wally's memory may be given to these organizations, Immanuel Lutheran Church or to an organization of the donor's choice.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020