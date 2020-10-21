Warren Bowe

Warren John Bowe, 57, of Chippewa Falls, WI, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, in Eau Claire, WI, after a hard fought battle with Covid- 19.
Warren was born January 15, 1963, to Ronald and Nevena Bowe in Chippewa Falls. He attended St. Mary's Catholic School and Marathon High School in Marathon, WI.
Warren graduated from UW-Eau Claire and later earned a Master's Degree from Viterbo College. Warren taught high school English for 35 years at Hillsboro, Cornell, Regis, and Chippewa Falls before retiring in June 2020. During those years, he also directed countless plays and coached hundreds of students in speaking competitions. On paper, these experiences look typical, but Warren was anything but a typical teacher. Warren's students soon found out that he was larger than life with his wit and humor and dedication to help them succeed. Over the past few weeks, so many former students reached out to tell a story of how he secretly gave money to have friends buy them lunch when they were going through a hard time or when he would give them "pet names" of endearment. All the stories were of how Warren affected them positively and deeply.
In addition to being chosen to present at several national conferences, Warren received the Kohl State Teacher award and was honored to attend the Excellence in Education banquet countless times with his students.
In addition to loving his family and friends and making them laugh until they cried, Warren enjoyed reading, writing, collecting antiques, gardening, travelling, and chickens.
Warren is survived by his children, Benjamin and Grace (Justin Babel); beloved grandson Jonathan and Jonathan's mother Mandy Hayden; mother Nevena Bowe; two brothers Marc Bowe and Aaron Bowe; former wife Pam Bowe; and many aunts and uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father Ronald, grandparents Ralph and Marion Bowe, grandparents Roman and Verena Bowe, and several aunts and uncles and cousins.
Due to safety concerns, a private service will be held at Stokes, Prock, and Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona, WI, on Friday, October 30.
Family and friends are invited to attend a short graveside service at 3:00 pm on the same day at St. Bridget's Cemetery town of Seymour. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Family friend Tami Schmitz will lead the services.
Warren left us all with the following message to his students upon his retirement: "Despite the fact that our time together was cut short by this pandemic called COVID, I truly appreciate each and every one of you, and I want to thank you for making the last school year of a crazy old man's teaching career memorable in ways that even a pandemic cannot ruin." You were so loved, Warren.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com
