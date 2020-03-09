|
Wayne P. Geissler, age 81, of Eau Claire, died Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by his family, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, Eau Claire.
Wayne was born November 19, 1938, in Chippewa Falls, WI, to the late Ernest Geissler and Borghild Sundstrum. Wayne enlisted in the US Air Force in 1956 and served until his honorable discharge in 1959. He married Donna L. Olson on September 30, 1961, at First Lutheran Church, Eau Claire. Together they owned and operated Olson Disposal Service of Eau Claire for many years. She preceded him in death on July 16, 2001. Wayne enjoyed watching TV shows, boxing, and the Green Bay Packers. He liked to fish, even though he couldn't do it often. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Wayne is survived by his children, Rick (Jillyn) Geissler and Angela Geissler; grandchildren, Nicole (Ryan) Balts, Andrew (Rachel Leader) Geissler, Alexander Geissler, Anna Geissler, and Kalysta Griffin; great-grandsons, Benjamin, Jacob and Noah Balts; sisters, Yvonne "Bonnie" (Barry) Talmage and Kay Cool; nephew, Philip Geissler; mother-in-law, Geraldine Olson; sister-in-law, Elaine Geissler; brother-in-law, Dennis Roberts; and many other relatives and friends.
Wayne was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; parents, Ernest and Borghild; son-in-law, Darren Griffin; granddaughter, Jessica Sharlow; brothers, Jerome and Doran Geissler; half brother, Pat Ludwigson; father-in-law, Helmer Olson; sister-in-law, Diane Roberts; and brother-in-law, Wayne Cool.
The family would like to thank the staff at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital for their care of Wayne.
A funeral service will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 1st Ave, Eau Claire, with Father Tom Krieg officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. Military Rites conducted by American Legion Post 53. Burial will take place at a later date in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020