Wayne Kaiser

Wayne Lee Kaiser, 72, of Bloomer, WI passed away on Tuesday August 18, 2020 at the VA Hospital in Minneapolis, MN. He was born in Manistique, MI on February 5th, 1948 to Harry and Janet (White) Kaiser.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1971-1977. He met Mary Chase in 1980 while living in Juneau, WI. They were married on May 2, 1981. In 1995 they then moved to Bloomer, WI. Wayne had a gift for building, repairing and metal fabrication for which he worked many years in metal fabrication and appliance industries for companies such as John Deere, Mayville Metals and Catalytic Combustion.

Wayne spent much of his time out at the "farm" enjoying a number of activities which include restoring Ford Mustangs, hunting, and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Kaiser of Bloomer; daughter, Jackie Kaiser of Beaver Dam; Son, Jody (Debbie) Chase of Beaver Dam; Son, Nick (Catherine) Chase of Aurora, CO; sister Janet (Randy) Dahlke of Ft Atkinson, WI; sister Cathy (Vic) Jacobsen of Pardeeville, WI; sister-in-law Millie Kaiser,Ft. Atkinson, WI; sister-in-law Eileen (Paul) Donhowe, Belvidere, IL; and brother-in-law Arley Benson, Monticello, MN. He also had 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Sally Maahs and brother Henry Kaiser.

A private family celebration of life to be held.







