Wayne Loibl

Wayne Richard Loibl, 54, of Chippewa Falls, went to join the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Wayne was born November 29, 1965 in Chippewa Falls, the son of Edward and Petronella (Koepl) Loibl.

Wayne worked at Berry Global where he enjoyed working with his dear friend Leo Kane and made everlasting friendships with his coworkers.

On February 28, 2003, Wayne married the love of his life, Stacey Plasch.

Wayne was an avid golfer, and he could be found at his secondary residence: Whispering Pines Golf Course every chance he had. He recently reached his life goal of a hole in one.

He loved all sports and was a huge Packer and Brewer fan. He enjoyed hunting with his brother in law, Colin Plasch, even though he accidently locked Wayne in the outhouse last year. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family. He loved his two beautiful stepdaughters and playing with the grandkids who brought so much joy to his life. However, his favorite thing was playing cards with his wife because he enjoyed losing to her.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Stacey Loibl; stepdaughters, Christina and Alyssa Bichner; his parents, Edward and Petronella Loibl; siblings, Gary Loibl (Boyd), Joan (Paul) Peterson (Stanley), Janice (Brent) Schuebel (Boyd), Barbara (Dave) Markham (Augusta), Edward "Junior" Loibl (Withee), Brian (Michelle) Loibl (Eau Claire), Lisa (Sean) Egan (Portland, OR); his grandchildren, Kiana Bichner and Jase Briggs; and many nieces and nephews.

Wayne was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Carol, in infancy.

The family is having a private celebration of Wayne's life.

A memorial golf outing will be planned the summer of 2021.

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family.







