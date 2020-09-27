Wayne Nelson

Wayne A. Nelson, 72, of Eau Claire, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Dove South Nursing Home in Eau Claire.
He was born June 7, 1948, in Parshall, ND, the son of Stanton and Elaine Nelson. Wayne graduated from the N.D.S.U. School of Pharmacy and briefly attended both UW Madison and UW Milwaukee for graduate studies. He began his career in Milwaukee and later Chippewa Falls, Shell Lake, and ended his 40+ year career at Luther Hospital (now Mayo Clinic) in Eau Claire.
Wayne will be remembered as a very intelligent man. He was very passionate about his work. Wayne also enjoyed reading, and creating new recipes. He had a special interest in aviation, including obtaining his pilots license. Wayne loved to travel, astronomy, and overall having a good time.
He is survived by his mother, Elaine of Minot, ND; three children, Nathan (Michelle) Nelson, Rebecca Nelson, and Matthew (Laura) Nelson; granddaughter, Marcie Nelson; three sisters, Donna (Gary) Grannis, Joan (Terry) Hokenson, and Linda Nelson; and by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Stanton.
A Celebration of Wayne's Life will be held from 4:30 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (directly behind Charter Spectrum). Interment will be held later at Parshall Cemetery in Parshall, ND.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com
.