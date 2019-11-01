|
|
|
|
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
View Map
The Yoked Parish of First Presbyterian and American Lutheran Churches
|
411 E. Jefferson Street
|
White Sulphur Springs,
MT
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
The Yoked Parish of First Presbyterian and American Lutheran Churches
|
411 E. Jefferson Street
|
White Sulphur Springs,
MT
|
Visitation
View Map
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
|
Funeral service
View Map
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
|
|
|
Wayne Richard Shong, of White Sulphur Springs, Montana, and formerly of Augusta and Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away just shy of his 85th birthday, on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in Bozeman, Montana.
Wayne, the youngest son of W. Edgar and Fern Dickinsen Shong was born November 9, 1934 on the Shong family farm, Town of Otter Creek, Augusta, Wisconsin. He graduated May 22, 1952 from Augusta High School where he excelled in athletics. He briefly attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison on a football scholarship.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army on June 2, 1955. He was stationed at Fort Campbell, KY; graduating on August 18, 1956 from the 11th Airborne Division Angels. He served as a Military Policeman in Munich and Augsburg, Germany with the 127th Airborne Engineer Battalion. He went TDY (temporary duty) to play football overseas.
Wayne was honorably discharged from active duty on May 11, 1957 and continued to serve in the reserves until honorably discharged on May 31, 1963.
Wayne began dating Rebecca R. Rugotzke on August 3, 1957, her 18th birthday. They were married on December 28, 1958 at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, WI. Wayne was employed as a power company lineman by Northern States Power Company in Augusta, WI and Mondovi, WI. On August 24, 1966 Wayne was involved in an electrical accident when he was injured by 7200 volts of electricity. As a result, he suffered an amputation of his left arm.
Shortly after his injury, Wayne became the John Deere Industrial Dealer as manager of Northwest Equipment Inc., of Eau Claire, WI. He single-handedly saved the business. He purchased a new site and constructed a building with the approval of his partners. His success was measured by his sheer determination and hard work. Due to the significant size of the territory that he covered, he earned his IFR pilot rating. He was a natural pilot in the cockpit of his twin engine Piper Seneca airplane, logging over 500 hours annually. Flying customers to the factory in Iowa and proving grounds in Arizona and Iowa as well as late night flights to pick up parts were part of his routine. He believed in providing excellent service to his customers.
Wayne held this position for 25 years until the sale of the business in 1990. Following the sale of the business, Wayne joined his wife at their ranch in Meagher County, MT.
Returning to agriculture and the love of the land and animals brought him back to his roots. He raised natural black angus beef, chickens, and turkeys. He bred and raised four generations of German Wired Hair Pointers, his favorite breed of dog. He delighted in lovingly taking care of all of the animals, especially his dogs.
Wayne will be remembered as a devoted husband and favorite uncle; a fierce athletic competitor; a skillful IFR multi-engine rated pilot, and an honest hard-working businessman and incredibly loyal friend. He enjoyed meeting and visiting with people. His hobbies included hunting, especially pheasants and elk; fishing, riding horseback, playing cribbage and pinochle.
Wayne is survived by one brother, Kenneth (Joan) Shong, Marshfield, WI., and his wifes siblings: Thomas (Barbara) Rugotzke of Eau Claire, WI; sister-in-law Martha Rugotzke of Augusta, WI; and Mary Jane (Jack) Krause, of Eau Claire, WI.
Nieces and nephews: Glenn (Joy) Shong, Linda (Bill) Stelzer, Tami (Jeff) McLaughlin, Fay Shong (J. Tracy Mehr), Kendra (Brad) Haessly, Scott Rugotzke, Leta Rugotzke, Kelly Ann Rugotzke, Kylee (Kyle) Staebell, Kari (Ryan) Whalen, and Dr. John (Sarah) Rugotzke. Also 16 grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 58 years, Rebecca; parents, Edgar and Fern; and two brothers, Dean Shong, Keith Shong; sister-in-law Mavis Shong Thode; and brother-in-law David Rugotzke.
A funeral service was held in Montana and a funeral service will also be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the Grace Lutheran Church, 814 Hudson Street, Augusta, WI, Rev. Jonathan A. Wessel, officiating. There will be a visitation prior to the service from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Interment, with full military honors will follow the service at the West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta, WI, where Wayne will be laid to rest next to his wife Rebecca. A luncheon will follow.
Please visit www.stevensonwilke.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Wayne.
Wayne has requested in lieu of flowers that memorials would be appreciated and designated to any of the following:
American Lutheran Church, 411 Jefferson Street, White Sulphur Springs, MT 59645
White Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department, White Sulphur Springs, MT 59645
Mountainview Medical Center, 16 W Main Street, White Sulphur Springs, MT 59645
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019