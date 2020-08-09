Wayne Willink

Wayne Lowell Willink, age 96, of Baldwin, WI passed away surrounded by family on August 5, 2020 at the Baldwin Care Center. Wayne was born October 30, 1923 in Baldwin to George and Mae (Peterson) Willink. Wayne was very proud to be a life long Baldwin resident. Wayne enlisted in the U.S. Army to fight in World War II with a tour in the Western Pacific from 1943-1946. Once he returned from military life he married Phyllis Hartwick on October 3, 1947 at the Baldwin Evangelical Lutheran Church, now Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Their union was blessed with three daughters and lasted 67 years until Phyllis passed in 2014.

Wayne grew up on, and purchased the family dairy farm from his father. The farm was in the same family for well over 100 years, receiving the Century Farm Award. He was very active in the community, serving on many board of directors. Those included the Happy Valley School Board, Farmers Elevator Co-op, charter board member of St. Croix Co-op Credit Union (now WESTconsin Credit Union), Baldwin Town Board, St. Croix Consumers Co-op, St. Croix County Board, St. Croix Electric Co-op (21 years on board), West Central Regional Planning Commission, Baldwin Township Planning Commission, Gethsemane Lutheran Church Treasurer, Dairyland Power Cooperative (17 years on board, 10 years as President), First National Bank of Hudson, and a lifetime member of the Baldwin American Legion. Wayne was honored to be the recipient of the 1991 Co-op Builder Award by the Wisconsin Federation of Cooperatives.

Wayne was an avid reader, bowled weekly for nearly 50 years, and loved to play Yahtzee and cards. He had a passion for land conservation, recycling and rural electrification. As a result of his passion for rural electric co-ops Wayne implemented a scholarship for graduating high school seniors administered by St. Croix County Electric Co-op. He was a true community man.

Wayne will remain in the hearts of his three daughters, Judith (Richard) Willink Grose, Joan (Tom) Dorsey, Jean (Craig) Sandmire; grandchildren, Dena (Andy) Baule, Dyan (Andy) Lasar, Bryan (Leslie) Dorsey, Amanda (Tyler) Volp, Austin Sandmire and fiancÃ© Katie Hacker; four great grandchildren; George, Logan, Kenzy and Wayne; and his only sister, Georgia Toots Fern. He was preceded in death by his beloved bride of 67 years, Phyllis.

Services honoring Wayne will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, August 13 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Baldwin. Visitation will begin at 9:30 AM prior to the service at the church. Interment with military honors will be at the Baldwin Cemetery. The family wishes to thank Adoray Hospice, Dr. Findlay and the staff of the Baldwin Care Center for their compassionate care.

Services have been entrusted to The OConnell Family Funeral Home of Baldwin.







