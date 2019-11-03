|
Wanda R. Omtvedt, 84, passed away peacefully in Lincoln after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Chippewa Falls, WI to William and Lenora (Boettcher) Rank. Wanda was raised on a dairy farm, attended a one room country school and graduated from Bloomer High School in 1952. Received her teaching certificate from University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and taught third grade at Waupaca, WI, Waukesha, WI and at Harvard, IL prior to marrying the love of her life, Irv Omtvedt, on August 15, 1959. They lived in Stillwater, Ok; DeRidder, LA; St. Paul, MN; Auburn, AL; prior to moving to Lincoln, NE in 1975.
Wanda was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Hope Circle, UNL Ceres Club and UNL Women's Club. In 1976, she started the weekly UNL "Peacemakers" quilting group and participated in numerous other quilting, sewing and crafts groups. She and Irv enjoyed cruising and traveling worldwide. Wanda was a 25-year member of Lincoln Community Women's Club and received the Club Women of the Year Award in 1993. Her Chapter AI PEO sisters were special to her. She also was a member of various bridge and card groups and other church and community organizations.
Survivors include her husband, Irv; son, Mark (Tamara) Omtvedt of Kearney, NE; daughter, Penny (Doug) Grossenbacher of Overland Park, KS; grandchildren, Brooke (Jordan) Fairchild, Carmen (Josh) Douglas, Sydney Omtvedt, Thomas Omtvedt; great grandson, Kasen Douglas; sister, Lu Hugdahl and her daughter, Holly in CA; sisters-in-law, Alice Omtvedt of Bloomer, WI; Cleo Taft of Chetek, WI and nine nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents.
Celebration of life will be at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 8550 Pioneers Blvd at 2pm on Thursday, November 7, with a reception following. Private family cremation committal at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. Suggested memorials to: St. Mark's UMC Foundation; PEO Foundation Scholarship; Grand Lodge Foundation Scholarship; or UNL Women's Club Scholarship Fund. Condolences:lincolnfh.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019