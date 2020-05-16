God took a sweet, loving angel home on May 13, 2020. Wendy was a very strong, courageous, loving and full of grace person.

Wendy Ann (Rooney) Koser, age 55 passed away at Mayo Health Systems in Eau Claire surrounded by her family. She fought a long, hard and courageous battle due to complications from Primary Pulmonary Hypertension.

Wendy was born Feb. 13, 1965 in Eau Claire, WI to James Rooney and Shirley (Ron) Vradenburg. She graduated from Elk Mound High School and attended CVTC and accomplished a degree in Financial Planning.

She worked at CCF and later Reach until her illness ended her career.

Wendy was united in marriage to Randall Koser on April 4, 1987.

Wendy is survived by her husband Randy; daughters, Jessica and Jennifer; father, James Rooney; mother, Shirley Vradenburg; brother, Jess (Lina); mother in law, Jean Koser; and brother in law, Ray Koser Jr. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncle and cousins.

Wendy is preceded in death by her stepfather Ron Vradenburg; father in law Raymond Koser Sr.; and her dog Chewy.

Wendy will always be remembered by her radiant red hair and smile.

A visitation of life will be at a later date. The Anderson Funeral home in Glenwood City is assisting the family.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent in care of Anderson Funeral Home, PO Box 278 in Glenwood City, WI.







