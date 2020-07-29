Wilbert A (Bill) Weiss, age 91, of Durand, passed away on July 28, 2020 at his home with family at his side.
He was born November 11, 1928 in French Valley, Buffalo County, Wisconsin to Sigfried and Louise (Pichler) Weiss. The Weiss family later moved to Albany Township, Pepin County where Bill attended Pleasant Hill School.
On November 11, 1950 Bill married Margaret Schneider and he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was stationed at Fort McCoy near Sparta and served in the Military Police.
His various employment included factory work in Kenosha, American Motors, farming, milk hauling, construction, Durand Implement, Presto, Frito-Lay, auto body shop, Sunlight Dairy, auction clerk, and real estate; he enjoyed each and every job he ever had. He did volunteer work for the Durand Lions Club and United Cerebral Palsy. He was a member of the Durand Sportsman Club, American Legion, and Lions Club.
Bill loved family, fishing, hunting, camping, Green Bay Packers, traveling, music, card playing, reading, his ATV, and attending sporting events of his grandchildren.
Survivors include: Friend, Zita Stewart; Son, Rodney (Pam) Weiss of Dousman, WI and daughter, Sue (Jerry Bauer) of Durand; daughter-in-law, Jodi Weiss of Cedar Rapids, IA; nine grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; extended family, Kelly (Chris) Gruber and her children; brothers, Sig (Denise) Weiss of Arkansaw; Roland (special friend, Dorothy Watts) Weiss, of Racine, Thomas (Judy) Weiss of Durand; sister Laura Berger of Baraboo.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, previous spouse Marge Weiss; son, Roger Weiss, brother Awald Weiss, sisters Rosina Brand and Eileen Butler, brothers-in-law Jack Brand, Omer Butler and Herman Berger and sisters-in-law Linda Weiss and Lois Weiss.
Graveside services will be held 11:00AM Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Durand with Military Honors provided by the Durand American Legion Post #181 of Durand.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributions to the charity of your choice
Rhiel Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Durand is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com
