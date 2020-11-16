1/1
Willard Berger
Willard James Berger, age 82, of Mondovi, passed away on November 12, 2020, at Oakwood Health Services, Altoona, WI.
Bill was born May 1, 1938, in Durand to Robert and Annabelle (Weissinger) Berger. He attended school at Lima then joined the Army and was stationed in Korea. After being discharged from the Army, he went to work for Fisher Well Drilling until he started his own business, Berger Plumbing. On November 28, 1959, he married Shirley Bauer at Lima Holy Rosary and had three sons. He enjoyed fishing, camping, hunting, gardening and playing pool. Bill always put up a fuss if his lawn wasn't mowed, yet you`d find him sitting in his garage enjoying orange soda and listening to the various noises watching the grass grow again. If he wasn`t taking a nap he`d be watching M.A.S.H. He loved his family very deeply.
Bill is survived by his wife, Shirley; three sons: Curtis (Connie) Berger of Eau Claire, Craig (Jody) Berger of Mondovi and Rodney (Stacy) Berger of Mondovi; four grandchildren: Kayla (Max) Anderson, Kristine (Lantz) Haskins, Dylan (Jessica) Berger and Austin (Ashton Carver) Berger; six great-grandchildren: Nathan, Noelle, Camden, Hudson, Shane and Emersyn. Surviving sibling is Rosie King, sisters-in-laws, Laura Berger and Darlene Berger and several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, and four brothers: Herman, Bob, Arnold and Edward; Brother-in-law, Donald King and sisters-in-law Laurie (Edward) Berger and Blanche (Bob) Berger.
In God We Trust.
Due to current covid restrictions funeral services will be private family only services.
Talbot Family Funeral Homes of Mondovi assisted the family with arrangements.  Condolences and memories maybe shared at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
