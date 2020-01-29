|
Willard Gullickson, 78 of Eau Claire, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation, under the care of St. Joseph's Hospice.
Willard was born on February 25, 1941 in Eau Claire, WI to the late Otto and Gerda (Olson) Gullickson and lived his life on the family farm.
He graduated from Memorial High School in 1960. Willard married Kay Pendergast on July 21, 1962 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Eau Claire.
He hauled milk while in high school and one year after graduation and then worked at Pope and Talbot and retired from there in 2001 after 40 years. He also cash cropped for many years.
Willard was a faithful man, with a deep love and commitment to his family (and his IH Tractors.) He was a loyal friend and could be counted on to lend a hand or to have a good time. He loved spending time at his place in Wascott, where he had made many friends.
Throughout his life he enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, pulling antique tractors, snowmobiling and 4-wheeling. He was a founding member of the Pleasant Valley Rough Riders Snowmobile Club and 4 Season Rec Club of Wascott, WI.
Willard is survived by his wife, Kay of Eau Claire; daughter, Marlene (Mike) Pederson of Eau Claire; 2 grandchildren, Kelly (Brandon) Brenny of Cadott, John (friend Anna) Pederson of Eau Claire; 1 great granddaughter, Olivia Brenny, who was the apple of his eye; sister, Peggy Russell; brother, Melwin Gullickson; sisters in law, Janet Swatzina and Betty Bowe, all of Eau Claire and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; in laws Delos and Jane Pendergast; sisters, Esther (LeRoy) Zimmerman, Lucille (Ray) Kjesbo; brother in law, Pat Russell; sister in laws, Janet Gullickson and Mary Jacobs.
Willard's family would like to send a special thank you to the staff of Augusta Health and Rehabilitation and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospice for the wonderful care given to Willard.
A celebration of life will be held from 12:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday February 4, 2020 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (behind Charter Spectrum). A private graveside service will take place at Brunswick Cemetery at later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020