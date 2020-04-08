|
Willard James Wilson, 97, of Port Charlotte, Florida, went home to be with the Lord, on Palm Sunday, April 5, 2020.
He was born July 26, 1922, in Washington Township of Eau Claire County, Wisconsin to Arnold and Agnes (Billett) Wilson.
Willard was a dairy and beef farmer, worked at Uniroyal and Shedd Brown Manufacturing in Eau Claire, and was an Insurance District Representative for Lutheran Brotherhood 21 years prior to retiring in 1987.
Willard married Janet Bauer in 1949 and they recently celebrated their 70th Anniversary. From 1986 to 2014 they spent six months in Hayward, Wisconsin and six months in Port Charlotte, Florida and since 2014 they were in Florida year-round.
Willard was a long-time member of Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church in Pleasant Valley Township, Wisconsin where he served in many positions. He also served on the Board of Directors for American Lutheran Homes in Mondovi, Wisconsin. Willard sang with the Barbershoppers for 37 years, both in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Englewood, Florida. He also sang in quartets and trios at Pleasant Valley Church and at churches in Hayward, Wisconsin and Port Charlotte, Florida.
Willard is survived by his wife Janet (Bauer) Wilson; daughter, Debbie (Pete) Rostad of Port Charlotte, FL; son James Willard Wilson of Wapiti, WY; grandson Erik (Stephanie) Rostad of Spring Hill, TN; granddaughter Kristi (Chris) Shade of New York, NY; great-granddaughters Scotlyn Naomi Rostad and Lilia Elisabeth Rostad (Erik and Stephanie); great-grandson Jack Wilson Shade and great-granddaughter June Ellis Shade (Kristi and Chris); sister Fern (Walt) Helwig of Lewisville, TX; sister-in-law Rita (Ralph) Bauer of Englewood, FL; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Willard was preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Agnes Wilson; sisters, Georgia Ione Murray and Charlotte Anderson; brother, Eugene Mahoney; brothers-in-law, Raymond Grilley, Vernon Gilbertson, Robert Murray, Art Christianson, Elmer Anderson, Walter Helwig, Ralph Bauer, Robert Bauer; and sisters-in-law Mabel Mahoney and Barbara Bauer.
A Memorial Service is tentatively planned for his birthday on July 26, 2020 in Florida. Interment will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Wisconsin.
Memorials may be made to:
Pleasant Valley Lutheran Church, W2450 Co. Rd. WW, Eleva, WI 54738
Our Savior Lutheran Church, 14344 Jamison Way, Port Charlotte, FL 33953
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020