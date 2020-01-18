|
William "Bill" Andreas, age 92, died peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Augusta Health & Rehabilitation Center.
Bill was born on May 31, 1927 in the Township of Easton, Marathon County, Wisconsin. He was the seventh child of eleven born to William George and Nellie (Gaulke) Andreas. He graduated from Wausau High School in 1946. He was united in marriage on August 23, 1952, with Beverly Ann Roehling at St Charles Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls. Following their marriage, Bill and Bev lived in Eau Claire. Bill worked for J. H. Larson Electric from 1953 until his retirement in 1985.
After retirement, Bill and Bev traveled extensively, including trips to Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, Fiji, Tahiti, Kenya, Costa Rica, Alaska, Europe, eastern, central, and western Canada, and many of the United States. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, family vacations in the Winnebago motorhome, playing the accordion, gardening, fishing, hunting, golfing, camping, traveling, woodworking, playing cribbage, and going to auctions.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Elroy, Walter, Lawrence, Carl, Gilbert and Damer; sisters, Dorothy, Delores, Isabel and Marion; and grandson, Samuel Rheault. He is survived by his wife, Beverly of Eau Claire; children, Sue (Chuck) Cosgrove of Augusta, WI and Rochester, MN, Bill (Donna) Andreas of Tarpon Springs, FL, Sara Kreiling of Eagan, MN, and Sheryl (Robert) Golin of Medina, MN; grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael) Neel, William J. (Rachel) Andreas, Amanda (Chad) McCutcheon, Garret Andreas, Morgan Smith, Charles (Kearsten) Smith, Angelina Andreas, Emmalee Andreas, Henry Rheault, Clarice Rheault, Luc Golin and Thomas Golin; great-grandchildren, Caleb Strohminger, Bayley Johnson, Aidan Neel, Talen Neel, Mia Johnson, Colton Neel, Britton McCutcheon, Brynlee McCutcheon, Eve Smith and William Smith; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Special thanks to his dedicated home caregivers following his stroke in 2014, the staff and therapists at the Augusta Health & Rehabilitation Center, and especially to the compassionate staff of Mayo Hospice
Memorial Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave. in Eau Claire, with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Visitation will be held from Noon to 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at the WEST CHAPEL. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020