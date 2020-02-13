|
William A. "BI" Bartingale, age 74 of Eau Claire, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System - Eau Claire.
Bill was born on November 8, 1945 in Eau Claire, the son of Thomas and Beulah Bartingale. Bill married Judy Wood on September 7, 1974. He enjoyed golfing and was lucky enough to go the Master's in Augusta Georgia. He also liked watching the Packers and Brewers, watching his nieces and nephews play sports while they were growing up and refereeing basketball and umpiring softball games. He received the prestigious Umpire of the Year award for umpiring softball. Spending time at the cabin on Weber Lake, near Hurley was his favorite thing to do.
He is survived by his wife Judy; brother in law Roger (Val) Wood; sisters in law: Barb (Dale) Thomas and Vicki (Jim) Rundberg; many nieces, nephews and friends.
Preceding him in death are his parents and a brother Tim Bartingale.
A celebration of life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Burial will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery, Eau Claire at a later date.
The family would like to thank the Mayo Hospital System - Eau Claire and the staff at Grace Edgewood.
