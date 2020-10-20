William Dorwin

William "Bill" L. Dorwin, age 77, of Durand, WI died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home. He was born January 2, 1943 in Durand, WI; son of William E. and Ann (Berlinger) Dorwin. He graduated from Durand High School in 1961.
Bill married LaNita Manor on September 10, 1966 at the Pepin Hill Evangelical Free Church. He was a lifelong resident of Durand. In the '60s he worked for Eau Claire Sand and Gravel. In the early '70s he worked for R.M. Schlosser Construction. He then became self-employed as owner of W.L. Dorwin Backhoe Service "Me Dig'em Fast!". Together LaNita and Bill owned/operated Impressive Homes for 38 years. He loved to vacation at Sanibel Island in Florida in the winter, because he loved the feeling of the hot sand on his bare feet when it was 30 below zero in Wisconsin. He enjoyed watching tractor pulling and always loved a hot dog with raw onions. Bill thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his boys and family. He loved visiting with people and re-telling his favorite stories, even tweaking them at times. He and his boys could often be found at the shop "Jimmy-rigging" almost anything. Anyone could call on him and he'd be there at the drop of a hat. Some of Bill's favorite sayings were: Every day's a picnic, It was good to chew the fat, It's always something, Well I'll Be, Good morning Merry Sunshine.
Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, LaNita; sons, Todd (Missy), Chad (Nicole), Ross (Stephanie Prissel), Paul (Tara); grandchildren, Dylan, Paige, Cruz, Bradley, Zsolt, Brennan, Callie, Evan, Autumn, Alaina, Blaze; sister, Kathryn (Alvin) Torgerson. He is preceded in death by his parents; grandsons, Carter and Jacob; granddaughter, Abby. Bill will be sadly missed by his family, friends and his little dog, Smokey.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at The Durand Rod & Gun Club, N7312 Hwy 25, Eau Galle, WI 54737. A visitation will be held at Goodrich Funeral Home, Durand, WI from 4-7:00 P.M. Friday, October 23 and one hour prior to the service at the Durand Rod & Gun Club. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Durand following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Arrowhead Bible Camp, where Bill was a founder/charter member, 30765 117th St., New Auburn, WI 54757.
To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.goodrichfh.com
.