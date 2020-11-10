William Jay Frey passed away on November 2, 2020 in Macon GA. It is with heavy hearts we say goodbye to our beloved Bill.

Bill was born in Medford, WI on August 8, 1949 to John W Frey and Marcella (Ziemer) Frey.

Bill attended Medford area private and public schools. He was confirmed into the Christian faith at Immanuel Lutheran Church. He graduated from Medford Senior High in 1967. The values Bill learned growing up in rural Taylor County, WI remained with him throughout his lifetime. Bill graduated from Milwaukee School of Engineering in 1973, majoring in Electrical Engineering and Computer Technology, securing employment with Louis Allis Company, Milwaukee. Bill was joined in marriage to Audrey J Habeck on November 17, 1973. The couple made their home in Wauwatosa. Bill and Audrey welcomed daughter Carol Joan on March 16, 1975.

Bill joined a private engineering firm, EMICC (Cegelec) in Macon, GA, moving the family there in 1980. The Frey family welcomed son, Charles William on June 20, 1980. Throughout his career with EMICC (Cegelec), Bill designed variable speed drives for industrial use. His engineering position required travel to many cities throughout the U.S. and abroad. He enjoyed sharing his experiences of these business travels.

Bill retired from professional engineering in the late 1990s.

Bill possessed a keen intelligence and wit throughout his entire lifetime, plus always shared his wonderful sense of humor. He was also a voracious reader. In more recent years, he enjoyed gardening and maintaining personal rental properties. Bill continued to visit his Wisconsin family members as his schedule allowed. Bill was always up for playing sheepshead with family members. Bill had a joyous, resonating laugh.

Bill is survived by his beloved children, daughter Carol (Brian) Romano, Stanwood WA, and son Charles (Sarah) Frey, Vienna VA; grandsons Joseph and Callan Romano; and granddaughters Ally and Maddy Frey; his brother Duane (Kathy) Frey, Medford WI; sister Joan (Gary) Pospishil, Eau Claire WI and sister Susan (Brian) Randall, Baldwin WI. He is survived by his former wife, Audrey. He is survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Bill has been welcomed to his eternal home by his parents, John W and Marcella Frey; grandparents John J and Alma Frey, and Herbert A and Leona Ziemer; sister-in-law Janet R Frey; father and mother-in-law, Clarence and MaryAnne Habeck; and dear friend Eversley Bahadosingh.

Services will be held at a future date.

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; He leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul; he leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name's sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for Thou art with me; Thy rod and Thy staff, they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies; Thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever. "Psalm 23"







