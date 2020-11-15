William Walter Gesell, 87, passed away after a short Covid-19 related illness Friday, November 6, 2020, at Marshfield Hospital in Eau Claire.
He was born June 9, 1933, to Walter and Hedwig Gesell in Winona, MN. He married Faye Joanne Thompson, August 28, 1955.
William graduated from Cotter High School in Winona, MN and went on to obtain his Bachelors from Winona State University and later his Masters Degree from Northern Colorado-Greeley. He worked as an educator his entire career starting as a Shop Teacher, then Principal and eventually becoming a Superintendent in Colfax, WI. He retired as a District Coordinator at Chippewa Valley Technical College. William also enlisted and served in the Marines while living in Quantico, Virginia. William spent his retirement hunting, fishing, trapping, and selling real estate. He missed his wife, Faye, every day, but continued to live humbly and independently for the past 11 years. He didn't expect much from anyone and lived a quiet simplistic life.
William is survived by his three daughters, Roberta (Ken) Obermueller of River Falls, WI, Patricia (Kent) Schroeder of Eau Claire, WI, and Gloria (Chris) Grode of La Crosse, WI; grandchildren, Amanda (Todd) Burnap, Jackie (Pat) Gunderson, Tyler (Christine) Obermueller, Lindsay (Colin) Schroeder, Kirsten Schroeder, Sam Grode and Max Grode; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Jordyn Burnap, Ryder and Brody Gunderson, Peyton and Parker Obermueller, Nova Schroeder and Ella Sinz.
William was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Hedwig; sister, Betty Rogge; and wife, Faye Gesell of 54 years.
A special thank you to the nurses and physician assistant at Marshfield Hospital for the care they provided our dad during his fight against Covid-19.
A private service for immediate family members will be held in the spring or summer due to the restrictions of Covid-19.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com
