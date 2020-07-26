William Grokowsky

William "Bill" Grokowsky, age 81, of Altoona, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health Systems - Eau Claire.
Bill was born on January 31, 1939, in Beloit, WI, to the late Raymond and Pearl (Curtis) Grokowsky. He grew up and attended school in Holmen, WI. After high school, he attended La Crosse Technical College and earned his degree as an Engineer Tech. Bill married Shirley Hovell on January 14, 1961. Later they moved to Altoona where they still live today. Bill worked for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for 37 years, retiring in 1995. Bill was a very generous individual with his time, serving as an active member of the United Methodist Men's Club, serving on the Altoona City Counsel, Altoona Lions Club and working with the furniture program at Beacon House, where he would leave an angel of hope with his furniture deliveries. In his many years working with the Altoona Lion's Club, Bill was passionate about the eye donation program and would do "eye runs" to deliver the donations to those in need. He also took pride in the Christmas Park decorating in Altoona and was the designer of the flag pole tree. He was presented with the Melvin Jones award for his service.
After retirement, Bill took up the sport of golfing and played church league dart ball. He even used his woodworking skills to make himself a handmade wooden "lefty" putter. Bill was a talented wood worker making furniture, fixing and most recently making canes (or sticks as he referred to them).
Bill took great pride in attending his only grandson, Ray's, sporting events, especially hockey and football.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shirley; daughter, Sue (Steve) Marczinke; grandson, Ray Marczinke, all of Altoona; and brother, Dennis (Jeanenne) Grokowsky of Holmen, WI; sister-in-law, Ann Grokowsky of Onalaska, WI.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents; son, John Grokowsky; brother, Jerome Grokowsky; sisters, Leatrice Moe, Sandy Unruh, and Carol Huber.
Due to COVID 19, private services will be held. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com