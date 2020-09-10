William Lindsay

William Lawrence Lindsay, 77, of Woodbury, Minn., died peacefully on Sept. 7, 2020, after waging a valiant fight against frontotemporal dementia.

Bill was born August 22, 1943, in Detroit to William and Doris (Loughlin) Lindsay, and moved with his family to Eau Claire, Wis., when he was a child. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School, and after serving in the Navy, he graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 1973. He later received his Juris Doctorate from William Mitchell College of Law. He worked as a technical and software writer at Control Data and then for Fredrickson Communications.

He married the love of his life, Yvonne, in 1972, in Virginia City, Nev., and remained happily by her side for the following 48 years. He enjoyed his family, golf, fishing, and Texas Hold'em Poker-and not always in that order. As a younger man, he was a runner, a biker, and played a mean game of pool. He was always happiest outside, especially when there was something that needed fixing. To say that he was a doting and loving father and grandfather would be an understatement.

He is survived by: his wife Yvonne; daughter Meggen Lindsay (Peter) Berlute of Minneapolis; stepson Tim (Dawn) Kildahl; stepdaughter Amy Kildahl; four grandchildren, Lauren and Abby Berlute and Kyle (Abby) and Sean Kildahl; sister-in-law Kate Lindsay; nephew Alec (Kate Teeter) Lindsay; niece Elizabeth Lindsay; and many other loving relatives and friends.

A private memorial service with the family will be planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's memory may be directed to the ACLU of Minnesota, Second Harvest Heartland food bank, or to YMCA Camp Manitou in New Auburn, Wis.







