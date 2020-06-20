William McSorley
William "Bill" Charles McSorley Sr., 90, of Eau Claire, WI passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his residence in Eau Claire, WI.
Bill was born on March 30, 1930, to the late Raymond and Olive (Pettis) McSorley in Eau Claire, WI. He was known for being a jack-of-all-trades. He married the love of his life Lila Smith. Bill and Lila were married for 70 years and enjoyed life surrounded with family.
Bill is survived by his wife, Lila; nine children, Bill McSorley Jr., Bob (Mary) McSorley, Pat (Robin) McSorley, Tom McSorley, Kris (Dave) Giese, Sue LeTourneau, Al (Lori) McSorley, Helen (Joe) Mosner, and Steve McSorley; 25 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild; siblings, Kathleen (Art) Lamane, Larry (Jeanette) McSorley, Denny (Nancy) McSorley, Deanna McDonald, Ginny Rudd, Jan (Walt) Legge.
Bill was preceded in death by his following siblings: Patrcia Barnum, Raymond McSorley, Jerry McSorley, Art McSorley, and Jeanne Bartle.
The family of Bill would like to especially thank Mayo Clinic Health System-Home Health & Hospice for their wonderful care and support of Bill over the past months.
A visitation will be held between 10 a.m. and Noon on Monday, June 22, 2020, at the WEST CHAPEL location of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, Eau Claire, with Fr. Tom Krieg officiating. Burial will take place at a later date in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Due to COVID-19 the funeral home capacity will be reduced, the family is requesting the use of face masks and to adhere to the social distancing guidelines. Condolences or cards may be mailed to Lila McSorley in the care of Lenmark Funeral Home at 814 First Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54703. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lenmarkfh.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn West Chapel
1405 N Clairemont Ave
Eau Claire, WI 54703
(715) 834-4456
