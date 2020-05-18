William Joel "Bill" Meier, age 82, of Cochrane, WI passed away on April 3, 2020 at Winona Health ICU.

He was the third born child to William Robert and Violet Evelyn (Clark) Meier on February 6, 1938. Bill was born on Laehn Ridge, in rural Gilmanton.

Bill attended grade school in Gilmanton and graduated from Alma High School with the class of 1955. After his high school graduation, Bill attended Alma Teachers College. While here, he met Edna Caroline Bork. They were united in marriage on May 23, 1959. And to this union, they were blessed with three children, Janice, Daniel and Stanley.

Following his graduation, Bill's first teaching jobs were in Helmville, Avon and Elliston, Montana. In 1969, Bill and his wife moved back to Alma.

Once back in Wisconsin, Bill worked at Gould Foundry in Lake City and in his later years, worked at Ashley Furniture and also managed the bowling alley in Wabasha, MN.

Bill was a very civic minded individual and served on several boards and clubs such as a member of Alma Area School Board, the Alma Rod and Gun Club where he served as a hunter's safety instructor for over 50 years. He also was a bowling instructor, proudly served 26 years, 2 as the Chief, for the City of Alma Volunteer Fire Dept.

Bill was a Village of Cochrane board member for several years and also found time to be an AARP Senior Driving Instructor and be an ADRC Board Member.

Bill was a faithful member of Dr. Martin Luther Church and Christ Lutheran Church where he served Dr. Martin Luther Church as both an usher and council member.

During the summer months, Bill enjoyed watching and cheering on the Eau Claire Express Baseball Team. Some of Bill's greatest moments were the times spent outdoors with his family hunting or fishing. The several years that Bill hunted with his brothers, nieces, nephews and other family will live on in their hearts forever.

Bill will be sadly and deeply missed by his beloved wife of almost 61 years, Edna; three loving children, Janice (James) Gordon of New Auburn, WI, Daniel Meier of Colorado and Stanley Meier of Cochrane; grandchildren, Anthony and Christina Gordon, Mark and Rachel Meier and Steffanie Meier; two great grandchildren, Shyla and RhyLynn Hague; former daughter in law, Pam Meier of Chaska, MN; his brothers, Marvin (Sharon), Allen and Henry; sisters, Alice Furtney and Roberta Kleckner; sister in law, Betty Lou Meier; also by nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends.

Besides his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and David (Kathy); sister, Irene (Lawrence) McNish, who died 12 ½ hours earlier on April 3rd; sisters in law, Judy Meier and Lynette Meier; daughter in law, Chris Meier and granddaughter, Gretchen Meier.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Bill Meier will be held on a later date.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store