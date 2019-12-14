|
William "Bill" Peterson, 65, of Independence, died Tuesday, December 10. 2019 at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
Bill was born December 19, 1953 in Mondovi to Lyman and Odile (Baker) Peterson. He married Linda Lyga on June 10, 1972 at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Independence. They have been married 47 years.
Bill loved to hunt, camp, fish and ride on his Harley. He enjoyed driving his corvette. He would drive everyday with Linda to his hunting land and look for deer. He savored his Bud Light at his campground, Smokey Bear, and taking long rides on his side by side.
He is survived by the love of his life, Linda; daughter, Amy (Tom) Laehn; son, Tim (Arlene) Peterson; two brothers, Lorn (Terry) Peterson and Ron (Sandy) Peterson; two sisters, Lyla (Chuck) Endle and Lois (Sid) Semingson; father and mother-in-law, Ed and Florence Lyga; sisters-in-law, Carol Peterson, Shelbie (Tom) Kupka and Roselyn (Loren) Nelson; six grandchildren, Lydia Peterson, Courtney (Casey) Killian, Andi Laehn, Mickayla Meyer, Elizabeth and Emma Miller; many cousins, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Peterson; nephew, David Steiner and great-nephew, Brandon Semingson.
A Celebration of Life and Birthday Party gathering will be held at the American Legion Hall in Gilmanton on December 21, 2019 from 1-4 p.m.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019