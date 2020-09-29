William Prindle

William Howard Prindle, age 33, of rural Alma Center, died unexpectedly September 13, 2020. He is greatly missed and his passing leaves a big hole in many peoples' hearts.

William was born July 27, 1987, in Black River Falls to Jim and Sandy Prindle. Coming home to an older brother and an older sister who just got her first camera, Will was never exempt from photos and was often found partly dressed in these pictures - this seemed to grow into a love of wearing shorts and t-shirts year-round. If you knew Will, a hoodie was about the extent of his cold-weather apparel.

Will was a 2006 graduate of Lincoln High School and went on to be a 2010 graduate of UW-River Falls. He was an active member of the Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity there and greatly enjoyed that membership and the friendships formed from it. Following college graduation, he was hired at Federation Cooperative and for ten years he enjoyed visiting the local farmers and putting his knowledge to use.

Quick-witted and full of fun, Will was fast to welcome old and new friends with a smile, and this lent well to him recently transitioning to the owner of Kal's Corner in Hixton. Everyone who stopped there enjoyed his company and the great food. His presence there will be missed.

Will was very intelligent and well-read and you could strike up a conversation about almost anything with him - including a friendly political debate, sports, or South Park trivia. Will spent his free time with friends and family, traveling to music concerts, and could often be found enjoying a cold Guinness and cheering on the 49ers.

Will loved God, America, and our freedom and was a valued member of Grace Lutheran Church as head usher and substitute organist. Will also was active in the Alma Center Lions Club, Farm Bureau, Alpha Gamma Rho Alumni, Jackson County Fair, as well as numerous other groups.

Will was a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend and is deeply missed by countless people. He was quick to offer up a grin and a giant bear hug and was always fast to swoop in to grab his nieces and nephews to wrestle with them. Will is survived by his father, Jim (Jane) Prindle, siblings Sam Prindle, Brianne (Brian) Massman, and Jacob (Nicki) Prindle; nephews and nieces, Elizabeth and Samantha Prindle, Adam and Brett Massman, and Tate Prindle; aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many, many great friends. William is preceded in death by his mother, Sandy Prindle, paternal grandparents, Howard and Florence Prindle, and maternal grandparents, Sherman and Adeline Peterson. Our loss here on earth is great, but the reunion in heaven with his mom is even greater.

Funeral services for William will be held on Saturday October 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at Grace Lutheran Church in Alma Center. The doors will be open at 10:00 as seating will be limited due to Covid-19 precautions. Pastor David Shudy will officiate with burial to follow at East Lawn cemetery in alma Center. There will be NO visitation before the service. Instead, please join the family for a "Covid-friendly" Celebration of Will's giving and loving Life" beginning at 1:00 PM at the Garden Valley Gatherings, W13072 State Road 121 west of Alma Center. At 3:00 PM there will be a short program honoring William; if you have a short memory you'd like to share during that time, please contact Brianne Massman.

Thank you from Will's family for the amazing outpouring of support and love. He was so incredibly and truly loved by so manyâ€¦ we look forward to remembering Will with you on October 3rd.

In lieu of flowers or plants, please consider memorials and donations in Will's name to the Alma Center Lion's Club, Jackson County Right to Life, or to the Alma Center First Responders.

The Jensen-Modjeski Funeral Home, 128 Hoffman St., in Hixton is serving the family, (715) 9963-2311.







