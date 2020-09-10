William Albert Sherman II

"Bill Sherman" "Daddio" "Grandpa"

Of Eau Claire Passed away on September 5, 2020 at the age of 60 after battling cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents Richard Merritt Sherman and Alice Ellen (Kvisler) Sherman. Sister Linda Kay (Sherman) Johnson, Niece Julie Johnson, Aunt Nancy (kvisler) Lipke and Richard Lipke. As well as many many friends along the way that he considered family.

He is survived by family and close friends. Bill was married to Cindy Ann (Herrick) Sherman who had 3 beautiful daughters. Amanda Rose Sherman-Washington (son in law Clifton Washington), Amy Jo Sherman and Jaime Marie Sherman. With 7 grandchildren; Tashayla Rose Foster, Dashiell William Foster, Tyrise Kantrell Leon Brooks, LilyaunaJo Ann Sherman, Jacob Pedro Raul Solis, LeMerritt Jean Sherman and Benni Ann Washington. Siblings; sisters Susan Sherman, Mary Sherman and Debra Thompson and Brothers; Bruce Sherman and Dave Sherman.

Bill was born on December 7, 1959. He spent many memorable years growing up in eau claire with his family and friends. He opened My Place Bar downtown Eau Claire September of 2000 and retired 18 years later.

Bill was cremated at Chippewa Valley Cremation and his family and friends will be having a celebration of life at a later date.

He touched the lives of so many in his short time here on earth and will be truly missed by each and everyone of them!

Bill loved traveling, hunting, fishing and "most" sports. If you couldn't find him at My Place, You can bet he was in the woods or on the water. As a lefty he was a professional at everything! He would beat anyone at any game. If you we're ever at My Place Bar you know this to be true!

"Rest up daddio, we have a lot of adventure, hunting and fishing to make up for when we meet you on the other side."

Love,

Your 1/4 dozen

Forever Sherman,

The Man

The Myth

The Legend!







