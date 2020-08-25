1/1
Winifred Pettis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winifred Joyce Pettis known to her family and friends as Joyce, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, August 20, 2020, at Hospice Serenity House in Tomah.
Joyce was born on Jan. 3, 1921, in the township of Fairchild to George and Marie (Whitcomb) Pettis. Joyce was preceded in death by all her siblings, Kenneth Pettis, Ruth (Pettis) Voves, Jean Pettis and Rose Marie Pettis.
Joyce was raised in rural Fairchild, attended Pettisville Rural School and graduated from Fairchild High School in 1939. She attended Eau Claire University and graduated with a teaching degree in 1941, her Bachelors Degree in Education in 1951, and her Masters Degree in Education in 1972. For 8 years she taught in Eau Claire County rural schools before moving to Wisconsin Rapids where she taught elementary children for 25 years. During W.W. II she worked in a defense plant in Milwaukee. Her retirement years were spent in Eau Claire and Onalaska.
Joyce is survived by her loved and cherished nieces, Victoria (Martin) Rosenzweig, Sharleen (Paul) Orellana; and nephew David (Mary) Voves; great and great great nieces and nephews: and several cousins.
Joyce's faith was an important part of her life and she will return to St. John's Catholic Church in Fairchild where a private funeral mass for the immediate family will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, with Father Dan Thelen officiating. Burial will follow in the Fairchild Village Cemetery. The family is assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice Serenity House, 601 Straw St. Tomah Wisconsin 54660.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
312 S Stone St
Augusta, WI 54722
(715) 286-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved