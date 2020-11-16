Yoshi B. "Debbie" Derby went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 8, at the age of 92. She passed away peacefully at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire, with family at her side.
Yoshi was born in Yamagata, Japan to Takeji and Shige (nee Maeta) Goto. She became responsible for helping care for their family when her father and two siblings were killed in WWII. After the war, she started working on a US military base in Japan, where she met Sgt. Charles L. "Chub" Derby. They were married on August 10, 1957, at Camp Whittington in Japan. They began a new life in the US at Ft. Riley Army base in Kansas, where she gave birth to their daughter who heartbreakingly passed away after birth. They moved to Neenah, WI, where Charles P. and Shaun were born. Later, they moved to St. Paul, MN, before moving to their farm in Osseo, WI in 1969. Yoshi tragically lost Chub in 1971 in an automobile accident. With the help from many friends and family, she worked very hard to support and raise her boys while working as a cook at The Oasis in Osseo, WI, and International Dried Flowers in Pigeon Falls, WI. She then moved to Eau Claire, WI in 1995, where she lived in her own home.
Yoshi was the most hardworking type of woman there was, with the sweetest soul, as she cared greatly for and loved her family and friends with everything she did. She had a passion for tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, and was quick to share the fruits of her labor. Yoshi and her friends of "Sakura Kai" enjoyed participating in traditional Japanese dancing for many years, and she also enjoyed spending time socializing with friends and family. She loved spoiling everyone and showering them with love, especially her grandchildren, great granddaughters, and beloved dogs. Yoshi had a drive to do things independently and had strength beyond measure-until recently you would still catch her outside shoveling snow, raking leaves, gardening, or mowing the grass at her home, not to mention driving around town to visit all of her friends, and even doing seasonal work at May's Floral and Huntsinger Farms.
She is preceded in death by her husband Charles L., daughter Jeanne Marie, parents, and siblings Suzaco, Hideko, Shigeru, Tomiko, and Hiroko. She is survived by her sons Charles P. (Caroline) of Isanti, MN and Shaun (Heidi) of Eau Claire, WI, grandchildren Jessica Eickstaedt (Nathan) of Rochester, MN and Joel (Melanie) of Bishop, TX, great grandchildren Grace and Hannah of Rochester, MN, her siblings Toku and Masaru (Teruko) Goto of Japan, and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. Yoshi was greatly loved and adored by all of her family and friends. Her family would like to thank everyone who has been part of her life, which allowed her to live so fruitfully and abundantly to such an advanced age. The remarkable legacy of her compassion, strength, and wisdom will forever live on in our hearts.
A private funeral with immediate family will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in Eau Claire, WI, officiated by Pastor Mark Schulz on Monday, November 23, 2020, and streamed online at https://www.hulkefamilyfh.com
In the spring of 2021, a Celebration of Life gathering in Eau Claire, WI and a graveside ceremony at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Neenah, WI will be planned for relatives and friends post pandemic.
