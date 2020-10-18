Yvonne Hughes

Yvonne Marie Hughes, 80 years of age (July 2nd, 1940 - October 4th, 2020) a loving daughter, mother, grandmother & great grandmother went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 4th, 2020 after a courageous 7 year battle with dementia.

Yvonne is survived by her 5 children, Mark Rosendahl, Mary Asbell (Scott) Michael Rosendahl, Charles Rosendahl (Carrie) and Robert Rosendahl, numerous grandchildren, Saige, Cole, Shane, Mark Anthony, Alexis, Joe, Maranda, Samantha, & Sara, and great greatchildren Evelyn, Austen, Penelope, Stella Marie, Pierce & Opel

Yvonne was born to Douglas & Marie Hughes on July 2nd, 1940, the first of 5 children, she attended school in the Belle Plaine/Mankato, MN area until moving to the suburbs of Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN to get married and raise her family. Yvonne devoted the first 20 years of her adult life to being a stay at home mother before working in numerous capacities and ALWAYS helping others. In the later years of life she worked at an assisted living home where she would ironically spend her last years. She loved family, music, dancing and living life to the fullest. Yvonne will be missed by her family, friends and co-workers. Rest in Peace "Mom" you had a great life, now you live forever in the Kingdom of God, with your Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

A celebration of life will be held at Robert Rosendahl's home located at E5562 490th Ave Menomonie, WI 54751 on November 7th , 2020 from noon until 5pm to celebrate this special person and life. Yvonne's ashes will be spread at Crater Lake in Oregon at a later date.







