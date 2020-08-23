Yvonne McGrath

Yvonne Grace McGrath, 74, of Eau Claire, passed away at her home Sunday, August 16, 2020. Her family was with her as she gracefully transitioned from this life to the next.
Yvonne was born March 17, 1946, in Devils Lake, ND, to Philomena and Richard Aylesworth. In 1953, Yvonne and her family moved to Eau Claire where she resided until her passing. Yvonne married David McGrath on October 21, 1972, at First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. They welcomed their son James on September 12, 1974, their son, Daniel on July 24, 1977, and their daughter Melissa on June 9, 1982.
Yvonne was active and lived life fully. She began working for JC Penney in 1998 and was dedicated to her work for the next 22 years. She was a practicing Roman Catholic and enjoyed partaking in bible study. Yvonne embraced all roles related to family with great enthusiasm and truly cherished her close relationships. She was a true companion as a wife, happily joining David in the HILTI truck for a quick lunch date or a trip to most anywhere. Her happiest trips were those to visit her children and grandchildren. Yvonne was a playful, silly, and energetic grandmother and put her kids and grandkids before all else. As a daughter, sister, aunt and friend she created a space for everyone that was fun, welcoming and filled with compassion. She had spunk. She could take over a dance floor. She could fill a room. And best of all, she recognized that she loved her life and loved all the people that filled it.
Yvonne is survived by: her children Daniel (Atty) McGrath and Melissa Moser; her daughter-in-law Heather Mohr; her grandchildren Grace McGrath, Gabrielle McGrath, Gavin McGrath, William Moser, Kagon Moser, Brynn McGrath and Keira McGrath; her mother Philomena Aylesworth; her siblings Carole (Gregg) Brandrup, Cheryl (Jim) Kline, Wendy (Dennis) Reiter and Richard (Kim) Aylesworth; and her brother-in-law James McGrath.
Her father, Richard in 1977, her husband David in 2008 and her son James in 2012, precede her in death.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are kindly accepted and may be given in Yvonne's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
online at stjudes.org
or by mail to Memorial and Honor Gifts, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
To ensure the health and safety of all, private services will be held Saturday, August 29th. A service celebrating Yvonne's life with friends and family will be held at a later date.
