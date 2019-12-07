Home

F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
(724) 297-3301
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
F Duane Snyder Funeral Home
119 Bear St
Worthington, PA 16262
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church
Kittanning, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church
Kittanning, PA
A. Evelyn (Molitoris) Rudolchick


1938 - 2019
A. Evelyn (Molitoris) Rudolchick Obituary

A. Evelyn (Molitoris) Rudolchick, 81, of Worthington, formerly of Gibsonia, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless.

She was born Oct. 7, 1938, in McKees Rocks, to the late Paul M. Richards and Ann T. (Molitoris) Richards.

Evelyn retired from T&J Hopper Building Supplies, Inc. after 32 years. She was also very involved with the Worthington Senior Center. She was president of the Site Council at the senior center.

She is survived by a son, Douglas E. Rudolchick, of Woodland Park, Colo.; a daughter, Laurie A. (Scott) Baker, of Tarentum; granddaughter, Tianna D. Smith; grandson, Dalton T. (Zoe) Smith; and six nephews and nieces.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her mother and father; sister, Billie M. Morris; brother, Paul M. Richards, Jr.; and granddaughter,

Jessica

Smith.

Friends will be received on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the F. Duane Snyder Funeral Home, 119 Bear St., Worthington. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at St. Mary, Our Lady of Guadalupe Roman Catholic Church in Kittanning, with Father Victor S. Baguna officiating. Additional visitation will be held prior to funeral Mass at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.

