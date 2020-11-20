1/
A. Jean "Jeannie" Schrecengost
A. Jean "Jeannie" Schrecengost, 77, of Indiana, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.

Born in Avonmore, on Feb. 4, 1943, she was a daughter of the late Wayne Schrecengost and M. Aileen (Rupert) Schrecengost.

Jeannie graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She taught for 36 ½ years for the Armstrong School District at Elderton and Kittanning Township elementary schools. Teaching was her life and she truly loved educating children. She was a member of the Armstrong Education Association, Pennsylvania State Education Association, Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees and Who's Who Among America's

Teachers.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy Fink, of Warren, Ohio; and her nieces, Susan Hermann (David); and Cheryl Boehm (Ryan). She will also be missed by her great-niece and great-nephews, Sarah Hermann, Joshua Hermann and Noah Boehm.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Donald Fink.

All services for Jeannie will be private at this time.

The family is being assisted by the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana.

Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.

Online condolences may be offered by visiting: rbfh.net.



Published in Leader Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home, Inc, of Indiana
965 Philadelphia St
Indiana, PA 15701
724-349-2000
