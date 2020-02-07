|
On Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, Jesus called Ada N. Grey safely home to Heaven.
Ada Nora Barker was born to Henry and Rosetta Barker on May 27, 1941, in Kittanning.
As a young girl, she trusted in Jesus as her Lord and Savior. She became a member of Kittanning Free Methodist Church.
Ada graduated with honors as an RN from nursing school, and married the love of her life Kenneth Ward Grey, Jr., on Dec. 7, 1962.
Ken and Ada met as young teens and sat together in church.
They have been married for more than 57 years and have four children: Sherry Suttor, Sandy and Rick Frailey, Suzie and Todd Shotts and Ken and Paula Grey. They have 10 grandchildren: Ryan and Kaitlyn Frailey, Ken Grey, Jillesa Shotts, Rob Frailey, Ricky Frailey and fiancée Maggie, Tim Suttor, Jeffrey Grey, Josh and Mindi Suttor, Caleb and Britney Grey and Benjamin Grey. Ada is very much loved by her husband, children and grandchildren, who all share her faith and look forward to seeing her again. They were greatly influenced by one of Mom and Dad's favorite verses: "As for Me and My House, We will serve the Lord."
Ada was also much loved by her sister, Jane Smathers (Cliff), and her brothers, Wayne Barker (Marian) and Bill Barker (Aleta). Bill preceded her to Heaven, as did her parents and grandparents. Ada was also much loved by her sisters-in law: Grace Trudgen (Dale), Gerry Schawl (Blair) and Lorraine Finlan (Tom). Her sister-in-law, Martha Zambotti, and Martha's husband, Joe, both preceded her to Heaven. Ada also has many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She also has many cherished close friends, some life-long. She counted them as family, too.
Ada was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She lived her faith, always doing for others, putting their needs above her own. She was giving, compassionate, nurturing and had a drive to accomplish. She and Ken built their lives together working side by side with their primary goal to serve God. God gave her many talents, and she gave them freely to her family and church. She was very good with plants and gardening, a great cook (huge holiday feasts and catering) and baker (best apple pie), she was artistic and a talented decorator, she sewed and made her children's clothes when they were small.
She worked at the Kittanning Hospital in the OR, prior to starting a family. She raised her children, and taught Sunday School, Bible School and children's groups. Later, she worked at Family Counseling Center in psychiatric nursing. Then, she opened a consignment store. She and Ken owned a catering business through their market in Elderton. She worked in the three Personal Care Homes that she and Ken own. She was very caring for each of the residents. Later, she continued to be available for sound advice, support and loving guidance.
She was very active and involved throughout her life. She and Ken believed in making family life special. Family vacations and holidays created treasured memories for their children and grandchildren. They also enjoyed traveling with extended family and friends. They took their grandchildren on extended trips out west and to Maine. They packed an amazing amount into their lives!
Ada was not a worrier; she was a praying person. She read the Bible each day. She taught her children and grandchildren to trust God and to pray about everything. Mom's deep, abiding faith was a steady and calming witness to all of us through life's ups and downs. She is known for comforting us with "This too shall pass" and "It will be worth it all."
Friends and family are welcomed to visit at Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning, from 2-4 and from 7-9 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the celebration of Ada's life at 11 a.m. at the Bauer Funeral Home on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, with the Rev. Wayne Sawyer and the Rev. Forrest States co-officiating. Online expressions may be posted at www.bauerfuneral.com.