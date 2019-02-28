Adelaide "Della" Bellotti, a lifelong resident of Yatesboro, passed away at 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. She was 92. Ms. Bellotti was born Aug. 2, 1926, in Yatesboro, a daughter of the late Mario and Ottavia (Calarie) Bellotti. She was pre-deceased by her two sisters: Leviana Bellotti Pagliarini and Emma Bellotti and her brother Alexander Bellotti. Adelaide worked at Pittsburgh Paint Glass for 14 years and then at Robert Shaw for 14 years. She spent 16 years working seasonally in Florida as a caregiver. As an active member of St. Mary's Church and the Catholic Daughters of America, she regularly served the church in many capacities. Della often visited the homebound and she loved to host family get-togethers. She made a trip to Italy with her father to visit their family. She is survived by her sister in-law, Jean Bellotti, of Kittanning. She also has many nieces and nephews who lovingly referred to her as Zia. She has numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was a loving sister and aunt who always put family first. Della loved to bake pizzelles, make noodles, and share her homemade wine. She enjoyed gardening and cultivated many varieties of flowers in her garden and in her home. She loved to share those flowers with family and friends. A Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, from St. Mary, Mother of God Church, Yatesboro, with the Rev. Douglas Dorula officiating. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Roman Catholic Cemetery, Yatesboro. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to: St Mary's Cemetery in Yatesboro, where Della devoted much of her time: St. Mary, Mother of God Parish: PO Box 327, Yatesboro, Pa. 16263. When sending your contribution to the church, please specify that it's for the cemetery. Or the Heritage Hospice: 1000 W. High St., Suite 105, Ebensburg, Pa. 15931. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley. www.carsonboyer.com.