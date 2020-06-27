Agnes E. Shreckengost, 93, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot, Pa.

Agnes was born March 2, 1927, in Wayne Township, Pa., to Robert Harold "Rabbie" and Mary Margaret (Galbraith) Bargerstock.

Agnes was a 1945 graduate of Kittanning Senior High School. She was a lifelong resident of Wayne Township. Agnes enjoyed embroidery, craftwork and doing crossword puzzles. Agnes loved to make homemade noodles, calico beans and turkey loaf, which were always thoroughly enjoyed by her family at every holiday meal.

She will be sadly missed by her son, Dennis P. Shreckengost and Patricia A. Mahony, of Chicora; a daughter, Karen L. Shreckengost, of Dayton; three grandsons: Joshua Matthew, Jacob Michael and wife, Constance and Jesse Mark Shreckengost; great-grandson, Aden Dennis Shreckengost; and great-granddaughter, Isabella Noemi Shreckengost; and sisters, Edna Alice Nolf, of Putneyville, and Lois Mary Rupp, of Dayton.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd O. "Duffy" Shreckengost, who passed away on April 14, 1986; a son, Robert Oscar "Butchie" Shreckengost; brothers, Ronald Earl Bargerstock and William Robert Bargerstock; sister, Betty Jane Kammerdiener; and brothersin law, William Adam Rupp, who passed away on Dec. 23, 2002, and Darrell James Nolf, who passed away on June 25, 2004.

The Shreckengost family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Clyde and Sally McLaughlin for 46 years of watchful, neighborly concern.

Additionally, the family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Concordia Good Samaritan Hospice of Cabot.

The family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, at the Bauer Funeral Home, 515 N. McKean St., Kittanning.

Additional visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Bud Davis officiating.

Interment will follow at Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Wayne Township, Armstrong County.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

Memorial contributions may be made in Agnes' honor to the Concord Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund, 901 State Route 1018, Dayton, PA 16222.

