Agnes Lavern Johns
Agnes Lavern Johns, 81, a lifelong resident of Adrian, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her home.

She was born in Reesedale, Pa., on April 8, 1939, to the late Noble Parks Johns and Catherine Florence (John) Johns.

She enjoyed going to church and was a member of Montgomeryville Baptist Church in Adrian. She also enjoyed baking bread and spending time with her family.

Agnes leaves behind to cherish her memory nieces: Anne Shultz and friend, Dick, of Indiana, Pa., Pauline Seavers and friend, Ron, of Kittanning, Pa., Phyllis Jeffers, of Gibsonia; nephews, Vincent Merle Jeffers, of Adrian, Pa., and Vernon Sybert and wife, Cindy, of Indiana, Pa.; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Alvie Sybert and Elsie Cullum; and brothers: Clevie, Gerald, Elton and Delson Johns.

Family and friends are invited on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, to a memorial service in the Montgomeryville Baptist Church in Adrian, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Clarence Walker officiating. Lunch will be served for family and friends afterwards.

The Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Cowansville is assisting the family with their arrangements.

For more information please visit www.snydercrissman.com.



Published in Leader Times on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
