Agnes Pavlekovsky, 96, of Ford City, died Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Kittanning Care Center.
Born Oct. 21, 1923, in Ford City, she was a daughter of the late Mikel and Rozalia (Radosak) Hassa.
Mrs. Pavlekovsky was a member of Christ, Prince of Peace Parish, Ford City. Church was an important part of her life: attending Mass, daily prayers and being involved in many church and school projects when she was able to do so.
She enjoyed spending time with old friends and neighbors.
Working crossword puzzles and word games were Mrs. Pavlekovsky's special pastimes.
She kept up her family traditions for the Holy Days of Easter and Christmas.
Mrs. Pavlekovsky is survived by her children: sons Thomas (Sonia) Pavlekovsky of New Stanton, James (Nancy)
Pavlekovsky of Wilmette, Ill., Richard (Kim) Pavlekovsky of Ford City, and daughters Teresa Quinn of Reisterstown, Md., and Rose Ann Pavlekovsky of Ford City; her grandchildren, Chris Pavlekovsky, Keith Pavlekovsky, Alicia Logan, Crimson Pavlekovsky, Elizabeth Quinn, Sam Pavlekovsky and Nathan Quinn; and her great-grandchildren Madison Logan, Sienna Pavlekovsky and Bentley Logan, Jacob Pavlekovsky and Gia Pavlekovsky.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward D. Pavlekovsky; four brothers, Louis, Frank, Charles Hassa and Steve Hassa; and four sisters, Elizabeth Novak, Kathryn Husar, sister, Rose Ralston and Mary Burkey.
Friends will be welcomed from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m., Tuesday, in the Welch Funeral Home, 1032 Fourth Ave., Ford City.
Prayers of transfer will be offered at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, in the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at Christ, Prince of Peace Church, with the Rev. Alan Polczynski as celebrant.
Interment will follow in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Christ, Prince of Peace Church, 718 Fourth Ave., Ford City, PA 16226.
