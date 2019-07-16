Home

Clark Chapel Of Bauer Funeral Home Inc
238 E Main St
Elderton, PA 15736
(724) 354-2694
Alan "Red" Davis


1953 - 2019
Alan "Red" Davis Obituary

Alan "Red" Davis, 65, of South Bend Township, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Sept. 22, 1953, in Kittanning, to Phillis B. (Wells) and Wendell B. Davis, Sr.

Red was a 1971 graduate of Elderton High School and Lenape Technical School. He worked many years as a maintenance supervisor at R&P Coal Company and later for Consol. After the closing of the local mines, he went for HVAC training and worked for five years with DQE in Conemaugh, as their maintenance supervisor. Red, then bought his own coal truck and hauled for local companies.

Red could fix virtually anything. He enjoyed rebuilding old motorcycles, especially Harley-Davidsons and restoring his 1940 Ford truck. He loved music and playing the guitar. When Red was determined to learn to fly; he first purchased his plane and then earned his pilot's license. He will be lovingly remembered for his sense of adventure. Red, may you "Fly High and Ride Free."

His memory will be cherished by his wife, Linda Davis; two daughters, Shonda Davis-Howes and husband, Todd, of Chesapeake, Va., and Kerri Davis, of Tarentum; grandsons, Jason "Jake" Barker and Jeffrey Wolfe; and two sisters, Suzie Davis, of Ford City and Mary Ann Broad, of Evans City.

Red is also survived by members of his wife's family, most importantly his sister-inlaw, Janet, who helped care for him over the past year; brothers-in-law, Thomas Peters, Terry Peters and wife, Debbie, Joe Peters and wife, Julie, and Jeff Peters; sistersin law, Janet Seigfried and husband, Bruce, and Pat Hoffman and husband, Ken; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Wendell "Bryan" Davis, Jr.

At Red's request, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. To send an online condolence to Red's family, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

